Wildfire at Deer Creek Canyon Park is now 50 percent contained

More than 100 firefighters battling the Deer Creek Canyon Park fire in Jefferson County worked through the night to reach 50 percent containment around the blaze that prompted hundreds of households to evacuate, authorities said.

By Friday morning, between 20 and 25 acres had been burned. No homes have been damaged and none were threatened, said an Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District tweet. About 110 firefighters using 36 fire trucks were battling the blaze. Air support was planned for Friday morning.

“Friday morning conditions are much quieter but that could change with increasing temperatures and decreasing humidity,” said ICFPD. Fire experts called the wildfire a “dirty burn” with significant amounts of fuel within the fire perimeter that could re-ignite.

Hand crews were prepared to work in rocky terrain with hazards that included burning vegetation and snakes, a tweet said.

“This morning firefighters will focus on improving the perimeter fire line and attacking hot spots within the burn area,” firefighters said.

