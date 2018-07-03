Wildfire burning near Basalt, evacuation alert in place

BASALT — A wildfire that started at the gun range near Basalt is burning below Lake Christine and flames are moving up the mountain Tuesday evening, July 3.

The fire is on the hillside northwest of downtown Basalt and burning in the Lake Christine Wildlife Area.

Residents of the Wilds, Hillcrest and Silverado neighborhoods, as well as Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood, have been advised to be prepared to evacuate, according to a Pitkin County alert. Power is being affected in the area.

For updates on this fire, visit this story on the Glenwood Springs Post Independent's website.