Wildfire burning in Summit County near the Sugarloaf Campground

A giant plume of smoke can be seen from around Summit County, but officials are asking the public not to call 911.

A wildfire burning in Grand County has Summit County officials on high alert. Earlier today a fire broke out near the Sugarloaf Campground and Henderson Mill south of Kremmling, and quickly grew from 20 acres to more than 40, according to Christian Hornbaker, emergency manager for Grand County.

Hornbaker said fire crews in Grand County have the fire under control, and plan to let it burn naturally to a certain point. Crews from Grand Fire, East Grand Fire and the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District are currently on the scene.

“They’re just going to let it burn up to a point where they don’t want it to pass,” said Hornbaker.

For updates and the full story visit http://www.summitdaily.com.