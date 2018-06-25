Wildfire near Durango grew 584 acres Sunday

The 416 fire burning about 13 miles north of Durango is showing new signs of life after growing another 584 acres Sunday, authorities say.

The wildfire, which started on June 1, now covers 34,962 acres and is 37 percent contained.

Whipped up by westerly winds gusting up to 25 mph, the fire increased just south of Clear Creek. It also intensified in the northwest corner of the fire near North Hope Creek and Deer Creek.

With hot temperatures forecast for this week fire experts warn that the blaze could continue to grow.

