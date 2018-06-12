Wildfire on Buffalo Mountain forces evacuations for Wildernest, Mesa Cortina residents

Summit Fire & E.M.S. and the U.S. Forest Service have reported a wildfire on Buffalo Mountain, west of Silverthorne and north of Frisco.

The fire is currently at 30 acres and growing, according to Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. The fire is spotting 100 yards ahead of itself. The fire is traveling downhill, east, and is currently 300 yards from structures. Evacuations at the top half of Wildernest and Mesa Cortina are in progress, and full a wildfire response is occurring.

Summit fire has requested both hand crews and aircraft to assist with the blaze.

The winds are strong so the fire will grow quickly and move quickly towards I-70. Smoke is already drifting over the interstate. If the fire gets close enough it might have to be closed. Stay tuned to @DenverChannel for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/nmPOFAYdv2 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 12, 2018

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and deputy district ranger Adam Bianchi said the Forest Service recently did a fuel reduction project in the area, which they hope will stop the fire before it reaches homes.

"We are fighting this with everything," FitzSimons said.

Currently authorities are not allowing residents up to homes to pick up pets or personal items. The Silverthorne Recreation Center has been set up for evacuees.

The Summit County Animal Control & Shelter has set up a hotline for residents who need help retrieving pets left at homes in the area at (970) 668-4143.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's multi-mission aircraft is en route to help map out the fire and set up a perimeter.

Authorities are requesting residents do not call 9-1-1. The public hotline number for updates is (970) 668-9730.

Visit summitdaily.com for updates on this story.



