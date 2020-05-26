Wildland fire evacuation training exercise in Avon; evacuation is not required
AVON- A wildland fire evacuation training will take place in Wildridge on Tuesday morning, and will last until approximately 12:00 p.m.
The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (I.P.A.W.S.) will be tested. I.P.A.W.S. is a cellular phone text messaging system that reaches all cellular phones regardless of subscription in a specified area. In addition, reverse 9-1-1 and EC Alert notifications systems will be tested.
Evacuation is not required
This is a training exercise and will not require evacuation or road closures. Expect to see police activity and door to door knocking in certain areas of Wildridge during this training. Officials recommend the public practice thinking about what they would need to evacuate in an emergency.
The drill is a joint exercise between the Avon Police Department, Avon Public Works Department, Avon Transit/ Mobility Department, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Human Services, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Emergency Management.
Volunteers are welcome to participate in the exercise and interested community members can call (970) 748-4040 and ask for an on-duty supervisor to learn more about volunteer opportunities.
