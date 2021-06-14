 Wildland fire in Avon forces I-70 closure | VailDaily.com
Wildland fire in Avon forces I-70 closure

A wildland fire in Avon caused an I-70 closure Monday afternoon.
Photo courtesy Ivan Ricardez

A wildland fire in Avon forced an I-70 closure at milemarker 167 westbound. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated.

