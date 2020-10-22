Wildlife officials kill female bear in Singletree after it attacks homeowner

A female bear was euthanized Thursday in Singletree and its two cubs were taken into possession by wildlife officials after it attacked a man and left him with an upper forearm injury.

According to Randy Hampton, the regional public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the unsuspecting homeowner was attacked when he walked outside to retrieve his dog in the morning, which he’d let out to go to the bathroom.

After the sow charged the man and took a swipe at him, he ran inside his home. The homeowner was treated for his injuries at a nearby urgent care and has yet to be identified.

The homeowner never saw the cubs with the sow, Hampton said. Deputies and wildlife officers only discovered the cubs after finding the sow in the tree. The sow was euthanized, per CPW policy, and the cubs were taken into possession for rehabilitation.

“He didn’t know he was between a bear or anything,” Hampton said. “He didn’t see the big bear until it was coming at hime.”

Thursday’s attack marks the seventh incident this year in Colorado where a bear has attacked a human, according to CPW data. There were two bear attacks in Estes Park over the summer and the other four occurred in Larkspur, in Douglas County, Aspen, South Fork, and Manitou Springs.