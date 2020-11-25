Will Colorado’s special legislative session save restaurants? ’Probably not,’ industry leader says.

An empty Potager restaurant in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun

Beast and Bottle’s owners know they could never sell enough take-out chicken pot pies to reap the full benefit of a new sales tax relief proposal that Colorado lawmakers are serving up for next week’s special legislative session.

Under the coronavirus relief plan crafted by Democrats, restaurant owners would get to keep up to $2,000 per month in sales taxes owed to the state, according to details of the proposal described to The Colorado Sun. The state sales tax is 2.9%, so that means a restaurant would have to bring in about $70,000 per month to get the full $2,000 benefit.

And now, in the worst of the pandemic, when restaurants in 21 Colorado counties have been ordered to end indoor dining and stop serving alcohol by 8 p.m., that kind of money isn’t even close to a possibility for most independent restaurants.

Though she’s grateful for any financial help while restaurants “are just grasping to stay afloat right now,” Beast and Bottle owner Aileen Reilly said it would help a lot more if the sales tax relief was part of a larger proposal.

