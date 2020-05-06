Williams, Heide and Trueblood elected to Edwards Metro board
Unofficial results from the Edwards Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors election Tuesday show Todd Williams, Kara Heide and Mike Trueblood as the new members of the board.
The official canvass board will finalize the election on May 15. Overseas ballots can be counted until May 13.
Here are the results from Tuesday’s voting:
- Todd Williams – 104 Votes
- Kara Heide – 100 Votes
- Mike Trueblood – 72 Votes
- Joanna Kerwin – 67 Votes
- Steven Nusbaum – 49 Votes
