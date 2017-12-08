Willows destruction at Edwards draws Crimestoppers attention

EDWARDS — Eagle County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the vandals who ripped out 5,000 willow plantings from an area next to the Eagle River at Edwards.

Earlier this fall, around 100 volunteers had planted more than 5,000 willow saplings along the Eagle River in Edwards for an improvement project that took countless hours. On Nov. 17, members of the Eagle River Watershed Council returned to the site along the banks of the Eagle River to post educational signage only to discover that the project had been trashed.

"The project has now been ruined by the selfish work of vandals which has now created heartbreak and disbelief," reads the Crimestoppers announcement published Friday, Dec. 8.

The original story about the vandalism appeared in the Vail Daily on Nov. 29.

Recommended Stories For You

The Eagle River Watershed Council has filed a report with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and a donor is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for trashing the Eagle River Watershed Council project.

"We have had an outpouring of support from the community. The $1,000 reward was provided by a donor who wanted to remain anonymous but who was very bothered by the incident," said Holly Loff, executive director of the Eagle River Watershed Council.

Loff added that council members met with members of the Brett Ranch Homeowners Association this week to discuss the incident. The association members voiced strong support for finding out who ripped out the willows and for replanting trees at the site.

"This was a negative event, but is has been positive to see the outpouring of support from the community," Loff said

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 OR to remain anonymous, call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, then you could earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Person's charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.