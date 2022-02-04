Win great prizes for sharing how you met your sweetie

In 400 words or less, tell us how you met your Valentine and you might be picked as one of our top winners. Prizes include dinner for two and couples massages.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and the Vail Daily is going to provide you with some awesome dates if you provide details of how you met your loved one.

Did you sit next to each other on the chair lift? Did you meet at work? Was your significant other that annoying person in class next to you? Did you meet during the pandemic or while browsing a dating app? However your love connection happened, we want to hear about it in our Tell Us Your Love Story contest.

Everyone has a story of how they met, when they knew they had found “the one,,” or how they had to overcome obstacles to be together. Tell us, in 400 words or less, your story. Our entertainment reporters will review the essays and pick the top stories. The winners will appear in the Valentine’s Day edition of the Vail Daily, on Monday, Feb. 14 and all the entries will appear on VailDaily.com.

The best part about the contest? If you win, your valentine will be stocked with one of these four prizes:

Mountain Recovery Treatment at The Spa at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

This 50-minute couples’ massage is the perfect combination of hot and cold treatments to aid in recovery from mountain adventures. Relax as a compress of tension-melting, self-heating marine mud detoxifies and effervescently draws out toxins along the spine, while a cooling gel relieves aches and reduces swelling in legs and feet. Relax even more with two glasses of prosecco.

Dinner for two at Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail

Enjoy a romantic dinner along the Gore Creek at Gessner, the signature restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail.



Enjoy a romantic dinner along the Gore Creek at Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail. The alpine-inspired menu is thoughtfully sourced and highlights fresh seasonal cuisine and cocktails. Choose from Rocky Mountain-inspired game entrées, one-pot meals, light salads, hearty soups and vegetarian specialties and pair it with a perfect wine.

A Spa Anjali massage for two at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

Enjoy a full body massage with a choice of organic massage oils at Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa/Courtesy photo

Share your spa experience with your special someone with a 50-minute couples massage from Spa Anjali. Relax side-by-side while receiving a full body massage with a choice of organic massage oils. Spend the day by taking a fitness class or using the gym at the Athletic Club or lap pool and relax in the Westin Riverfront hot tubs and spa lounge.

Couples Massage at Dryland Fitness and Spa at Gravity Haus Vail

Enjoy a couples massage at the newly renovated Dryland Fitness and Spa at Gravity Haus Vail.

Gravity Haus/Courtesy photo

Connect with your significant other while indulging in a 50-minute Couples Retreat therapeutic massage in the private couples’ suite. Customize massage pressure and enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco and Haus-made truffle while you relax together. Inclusive of gratuity to the winners of this contest. Complimentary access to Dryland Fitness, and unlimited fitness classes on the day of service.