Win land, help St. Vincent Hospital

The St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is hosting the Colorado Land Rush and raffling off a forested .46 parcel of land in the Pan Ark Estates subdivision south of Leadville. Raffle tickets are $75 plus fees. The winner will be chosen randomly and announced at the Leadville BBQ & Brew Festival in downtown Leadville on June 22 at 4 p.m. and you don’t need to be present to win

Sound too good to be true? Land ownership could be a reality and in buying a raffle ticket, you are actually helping to support rural healthcare services in Lake County

After nearly closing the facility in 2015, St. Vincent Hospital is celebrating its 140-year history and will break ground on a new state-of-the-art facility later this year. The funds raised from the Colorado Land Rush land raffle will be used to help purchase a new CT scanner, which enables doctors to diagnose head and neck injuries, find internal organ damage and stabilize patients. Whether the patients are treated in Leadville or need to be transferred to a trauma center, detailed imaging from a CT scanner is critical.

Situated in the shadows of some of the state’s 14,000-foot peaks, the Leadville area boasts majestic views, hiking, biking, fishing, rafting, skiing and other outdoor activities.

What would you do if you won land in Colorado? The possibilities are endless for outdoor recreation and it’s a place for you to call home.

To purchase a raffle ticket or tickets, go to http://www.coloradolandrush.com. To learn more about St. Vincent Hospital’s new facility and extensive history, please visit http://www.leadvillehospital.org. Act fast, the winner will be announced at the Leadville BBQ & Brew Festival on June 22 at 4 p.m.