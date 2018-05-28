Wine, cheese and art in the former Avon jail on Friday, June 1

Four members of the Vail Valley Photographic Arts Group recently loaded up a Sprinter van and spent some time at the Capitol Reef National Monument in Utah's south-central desert.

Board member Scott Pope, of Edwards, was joined by board members and co-founders of the Vail Valley Photographic Arts Group Rick Spitzer, of Avon, and Raymond Bleesz as well as Tom Mullen, of Eagle-Vail.

The group stayed in a house near Torrey in Teasdale, Utah. Spitzer instructed the group in astrophotography, specifically the Milky Way since it's known for its clear dark sky.

Numerous outings occurred throughout the days, requiring four-wheel drive vehicles as well as sack lunches on the road. The group seldomly saw other vehicles and would occasionally come across a cow or two.

The foursome traversed the Burr Trail Switchback road and took in the Temple of the Sun, among other sites.

As part of the excursion, the local photographers spent evenings discussing the Vail Valley Photographic Arts Group, its needs, goals, accomplishments and how to make the VVPAG stronger.

Wine and cheese event

At present, the Vail Valley Photographic Arts Group, as well as the Vail Valley Art Guild, has approximately 130 members "in the jail house," the former police station in Avon.

The Art Guild has its monthly meetings as well as its monthly exhibitions in this temporary setting. The next exhibition will be a wine and cheese event on the first Friday of the month, starting on June 1. The groups are made up of local artists and photographers and are 501(c) organizations seeking support from the community. The artwork is on display for viewing, appraisal, support and purchase.