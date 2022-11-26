Wine is coming to Colorado’s grocery and convenience stores beginning March 1

Robert Arrington stocks wine at a Littleton Safeway, the grocer’s lone Colorado store that can sell liquor. The Associated Press has called the race for Proposition 125, with voters approving wine sales in Colorado grocery stores beginning March 1.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

Coloradans will be able to begin buying wine at their local grocery and convenience stores early next year.

The bitter battle over the future of wine sales stayed too close to call long after Election Day came and went. But the Associated Press finally called Proposition 125, which garnered 50.58% of the more than 2.4 million ballots cast, paving the way for wine sales at a bevy of new locations statewide beginning March 1.

The measure passed by about 28,000 votes, according to results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

“Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores, said Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, in a statement declaring victory last week.

The wine measure was one of three liquor-related questions on the ballot for Colorado voters this month — and the only one to pass. Coloradans soundly defeated a measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to open unlimited locations and narrowly rejected a proposition that would have opened the door to third-party alcohol delivery sales.

The nation’s largest grocery chains — such as Kroger and Safeway — spent millions to help get Proposition 125 passed. And the three measures, taken together, became a referendum on big business vs. independent liquor stores.

Read more via The Denver Post .