Winter Park Resort’s operating company gets new name: Alterra Mountain Co.

WINTER PARK — The joint venture of affiliates of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Co. now has a new name: Alterra Mountain Co. The company is the curator of 12 mountain destinations across North America, including Winter Park and Steamboat resorts.

The Denver-based company formed last year after affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and Henry Crown and Co. purchased Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts and Deer Valley Resort.

"Alterra Mountain Co. is made up of unique mountain destinations, each with a personality and spirit that has delighted visitors for generations," said David Perry, president and chief operations officer of Alterra. "Our vision at Alterra Mountain Co. is to protect and enhance what makes each destination special, inviting guests back to their favorite mountain, and enticing them to visit new destinations on their bucket list."

Alterra owns and operates a wide range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, dining and retail businesses on top of its resorts. The company spans five U.S. states as well as three Canadian provinces, and boasts the world's largest heli-ski operation.

The name Alterra is a fusion of the words altitude and terrain, meant as an homage to the mountains and communities that support the company. The company is expected to announce new season pass products providing access to all 12 destinations in the coming months.

"We respect and continue to learn from the pioneers and leaders that built these iconic locations and paved the way before us, as we push the boundaries and innovate for our future."