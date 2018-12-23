Winter Park ski train gets lounge car with beer, wine and intoxicating views

The mood on the Winter Park Express ski train will be a little more spirited when service begins in January, thanks to the addition of a lounge car that not only will offer snacks and refreshments but beer and wine.

The views will be intoxicating as well. The new railcar will be a two-level Amtrak "Superliner Sightseer" with windows that start at floor level and wrap into the ceiling, offering vistas of spectacular scenery as the train climbs through Jefferson County, the rocky foothills near Eldorado Canyon and the historic Moffat Tunnel under the Continental Divide. The train stops right at the Winter Park base, which sits at the west portal of the 6.2-mile tunnel that opened in 1928.

The first Winter Park Express of the season will roll out of Denver's Union Station on Jan. 4.

