Winter storm warning for Vail, Eagle County; up to a foot of snow predicted

A winter storm warning has been issued for Vail and greater Eagle County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. Friday. Snow showers are expected throughout the duration of that timeframe, paired with winds reaching as high as 30 mph.

Call your boss: Expect a powder day Friday

“Friday will be a fun powder day,” according to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com. The meteorologist predicts intense snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning, with accumulations of 6-12 inches expected to fall on Vail and Beaver Creek.

The storm is expected to calm throughout Friday afternoon, before returning Friday night with another 5-10 inches of snow predicted to fall throughout midday Saturday.

“Saturday should also be a fun powder day,” Gratz wrote.