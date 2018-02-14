Breaking: Winter storm warning issued for Vail, other areas in region

VAIL — At 9:44 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for heavy snow and blowing winds, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, until midnight Thursday, Feb. 16.

Vail is included in the warning, as well as Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford and Trappers Lake.

Expect snow, blowing snow and winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

The National Weather Service is predicting 8 to 16 inches of snow with localized amounts up to 20 inches.

Mountain passes will be icy and snowpacked, with hazardous travel conditions likely.

Check this story for updates, or get the latest information about this winter storm from the National Weather Service.