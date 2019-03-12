Winter storm warning issued for Vail, Eagle County through Wednesday night

Another round of wintery weather is expected to hit the Vail Valley over the next 36 hours.

The National Weather Service Grand Junction is calling for a chance of snow Tuesday afternoon, as well as rain and thunder, depending on the time and elevation at which the precipitation starts falling. At a 60 percent chance of precipitation, less than an inch of snow is expected this afternoon.

The system is expected to fully move in later tonight, after temperatures drop and make snow the more likely form of precipitation, at a 90 percent chance. From then on, snow showers are expected on a periodic basis, starting with 1-2 inches overnight and then 3-8 inches throughout Wednesday.

Wind will also become an issue on Wednesday, with gusts expected to reach as high as 25 mph.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Colorado’s eastern plains. Winds there may reach 80 mph.