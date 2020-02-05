Winter storm warning issued for Vail, Eagle County; up to two feet of snow predicted

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Heavy snow is expected throughout this period, with snow accumulations reaching up to 2 feet in areas of higher elevation. Strong winds of up to 40 mph will also be blowing throughout this time.

Skiers: Expect thick, deep powder, and maybe some chairlift delays

Though snow accumulations are sure to excite skiers and snowboarders, high winds could also create delays on the lifts.

“One downside to this storm will be the warming temperatures and strong winds on Friday. These factors will create thicker, denser powder, and the wind could also slow/delay/close some of the more exposed lifts,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com wrote on his blog.

On the bright side, halted lifts could mean fresh refills on Saturday. “If this happens, then the snow that falls on Friday will be untouched and ready to be enjoyed on Saturday morning,” Gratz wrote.

Weekend travelers, beware

Travel will be difficult. Expect delays on I-70 and be prepared for potential closures of Vail Pass. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, and wind chills as low as -20 degrees will increase the risk of frostbite on skin that has been exposed for 30 minutes or more. Officials advise travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.