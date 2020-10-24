Winter Storm Warning issued for Vail, surrounding area

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for parts of the Colorado High Country, including Vail and Aspen.

Heavy snow is expected, with total accumulations up to 8-14 inches, with higher amounts in the Elk and West Elk Mountains, the warning says. Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 40 mph.

The warning is for Grand and Battlement mesas, Gore and Elk mountains, central mountain valleys as well as West Elk and Sawatch mountains.

Travel could be “very difficult to impossible” the warning sent out Saturday afternoon said. If you must travel, precautionary and preparedness actions include bringing an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state are available by calling 511.

Drivers — all year — are encouraged to move over and slow down for emergency personnel on the side of highways.