Winter storm warning issued for Vail, surrounding areas

A winter storm warning has been issued for Vail, Crested Butte and surrounding central mountains.

The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday to 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heavy snow with accumulations of up to 7 inches for areas below 8,000 feet; up to 20 inches possible on higher, west-facing slopes.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially over mountain passes. Expect delays and closures.

HOW TO PREPARE

A winter storm warning means severe conditions will make travel very hazardous or even impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight handy, as well as extra food and water in case of emergency.