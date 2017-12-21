Winter storms could bring 4 to 10 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek through Christmas Day

VAIL — Snow began falling Thursday morning, Dec. 21, and will continue intermittently through mid-day Monday, Dec. 25, with another storm potentially on its heels, according to weather forecasters.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz, with opensnow.com, writes that the first storm will bring snow to the entire state of Colorado on Thursday, with a second storm delivering another round of "potentially significant" snow to the northern mountains, including Vail and Beaver Creek, on Saturday and Sunday night.

There's a chance for light snow in the Vail area on Christmas Day, with another storm potentially in the outlook around Thursday, Dec. 28, Gratz wrote Thursday.

"Friday will be dry, then the second storm will arrive on Friday night and bring snow to the northern mountains through Saturday night," Gratz wrote. "I am getting excited about this system, as I think that many areas in the northern mountains will see 4 to 8-plus inches by Sunday morning. One of the reasons I am excited is that the jet stream will be over northern Colorado on Saturday evening."

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the central Rockies in effect from late Friday night, Dec. 22, through Saturday evening, Dec. 23.

According to the alert, the towns of Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen and Snowmass should expect snow and blowing snow and difficult travel conditions, with total accumulations of 5 inches to 10 inches possible. The storm could bring winds gusting as high as 40 mph, causing widespread blowing and drifting snow, mainly at altitudes higher than 9,500 feet.