Winter triathlon coming to Leadville on Saturday, Jan. 27

VAIL — On Saturday, Jan. 27, winter sport enthusiasts from around the region will gather in Leadville for the Aria Athletic Club & Spa Winter Triathlon.

This race takes place at the Leadville's CMC Timberline Campus starting at 10 a.m. and will consist of a 5K snowshoe, 10K snowbike and an 8K skate-ski. This event will be open to both individual competitors and teams.

This multi-discipline winter event is ideal for endurance athletes of all levels to test their abilities at a variety of snow sports. The snowshoe leg of the event takes place on off-piste, single-track, with the bike and ski portions playing out on groomed Nordic track.

In addition to the traditional men's and women's divisions, there will also be a team division specifically designed to encourage and recognize team efforts within each discipline with winners determined by the combined times of each team's participants.

Racers should meet at the CMC Timberline Campus, just south of town, one hour before the start to allow time for registration and to coordinate equipment. It is suggested that participants call Pedal Power in advance at 970-845-0931 for directions.

Registration Information

Early registration for this event is $35 for individuals and $30 per person for teams. Racers can register on the day of the race for $45 for individuals or $30 per person for teams. Participants can register early directly online at pedalpowerbike.com. They can also get forms at Pedal Power Bicycle Shop in Eagle-Vail or by calling 970 845-0931.

This is the third event of the 2017-2018 Pedal Power Winter Race Series. The nonprofit series benefits local charities in Eagle and Lake counties. The fourth and final event in the Winter Race Series will be the Vail Nordic Center Winter Triathlon on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. with racer registration at the Vail Nordic Center at the Vail Golf Course.