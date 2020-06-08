Winter Weather Advisory for Vail, Eagle County in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday above 9,000 feet.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected above 9,000 feet, as well as winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is for Elkhead and Park mountains, Gore and Elk mountains/Central Mountain valleys, Flat Tops and Northwest San Juan Mountains.

Officials are warning of slippery road conditions and blowing snow possible reducing visibility (especially on ridge tops). Travel could be impacted, especially over areas like Vail Pass.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The latest road conditions for the state are available by calling 511.