Winter weather advisory in effect for Vail, Eagle County from Wednesday to Friday
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Vail and greater Eagle County from early Wednesday morning to early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in areas above 8,500 feet. Heavy and blowing snow is possible, particularly along the I-70 mountain corridor near Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel. Significant snowfall is also expected for U.S. 50 Monarch Pass. Snow accumulations in north and central Colorado high country may reach up to 10 inches, according to a release from CDOT.
Beaver Creek opening Saturday with 70 acres
Beaver Creek is set to open Saturday at 9 a.m., four days ahead of its scheduled Nov. 27 opening date.