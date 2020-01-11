Winter weather advisory in effect for Vail, Eagle County; snow expected through Wednesday

An incoming system of multiple snowstorms is heading towards Eagle County, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory from The National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Though the advisory is only in effect until 8:00 p.m. Monday, forecasts show more snow coming in throughout the week, reaching total accumulations of up to a foot in some areas. There are chances of snow at any moment between Saturday and Friday night, with the highest chances earlier in the week, according to the NWS 7-day forecast.

According to the forecast, winds will pick up to speeds as high at 25mps throughout the week and temperatures will drop to lows in the single digits, while highs will remain in the twenties for all seven days.

Shifting winds will play a huge role in where, and when, the biggest snow accumulations will occur. “The wind direction during this storm cycle will be from the west, west-southwest, and southwest, and none of these directions are favorable for big snow totals,” Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com wrote on his blog.

Officials are advising travelers to use caution on the roads, especially in high elevation areas such as Vail Pass. Plan ahead and expect delays on I-70, Highway 6, Highway 24 and throughout Eagle County. Officials advise travelers to keep extra warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.



