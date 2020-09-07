Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Monday night to Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Vail and greater Eagle County, including the Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains from late Monday night through late Tuesday night.

Heavy snow will be possible in areas above 9,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are predicted across Eagle County, with up to 6 inches predicted for Vail.

Showers are most likely to begin after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, though some areas will start to see precipitation before then. According to NWS, storms should continue up until Wednesday morning, where chances of precipitation then drop to 40%.

Heavy early-season snow on top of fully leaved trees could result in tree damage and power outages from Tuesday through Wednesday. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: http://www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.