Winter weather advisory issued for Vail, Eagle County; 4-8 inches of snow predicted

A winter weather advisory for Vail and greater Eagle County has been issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, and will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations from 4 to 8 inches are predicted throughout that timeframe, as well as wind gusts reaching speeds up to 50 mph.

The NWS warns that blowing snow will severely hinder visibility for travelers, and to please use extra caution on the roads. Plan ahead and expect delays on I-70, Highway 6, Highway 24 and throughout Eagle County. Officials advise travelers to keep extra warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.

Friday afternoon ski conditions for Vail, Beaver Creek

The heaviest snow is expected to fall late Friday morning to midday, offering the potential for great ski conditions Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Even though the fresh snow will surely better skiing conditions, high winds could cause lift closures at any time throughout Friday afternoon. “If this happens and some snow is not skied on Friday midday and afternoon, then Saturday morning will offer fresh snow and soft turns,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com wrote on his blog.