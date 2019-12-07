Winter weather advisory issued for Vail, Eagle County; 5-10 inches of snow predicted

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Vail and greater Eagle County.

A snowstorm is expected to begin around midnight and continue until around noon on Monday. 5-10 inches of total snowfall is expected in the area, with the highest accumulations in areas above 8,500 feet of elevation.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-30s throughout Sunday, and then drop into the high twenties Monday morning. “The best chance for deeper totals and fluffier snow will be on Sunday evening through the first half of Monday as temperatures cool and the wind direction becomes more favorable from the west-northwest or northwest,” Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com wrote on his blog.

Gratz predicts that the snow will be the softest and deepest on Monday morning, followed by a dry spell Tuesday through Thursday and then a chance of snow for the following weekend.

The NWS is advising travelers to slow down and use caution while driving, especially while on high mountain passes. Expect delays and road closures as the weather intensifies, including safety closures on I-70 at Vail Pass.