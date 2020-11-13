Winter Weather Advisory issued for Vail, Eagle County; up to 10 inches of snow predicted for mountains

Vail and greater Eagle County are in for a snowy evening, according to the latest winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. NWS Grand Junction predicts snow will likely start to fall late Friday night and into Saturday morning, with accumulations of up to 10 inches possible in the mountains. The storm should calm Saturday afternoon, with the potential for patchy blowing snow in the evening that could cause hazards on the I-70 corridor. In the advisory, NWS urges motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling in areas of reduced visibility.

The storm this weekend could be the last snowfall before the lifts start spinning in Vail. There is only a 20 percent of showers before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, and then dry conditions will follow throughout the week. As for opening day ski conditions, it’s still too early to tell. “I’m not yet sure…the dry weather of the week could continue into Friday, or a storm coming over the weekend could arrive a little early and bring snow,” Joel Gratz, Founding Meterologist of OpenSnow.com said in his blog.