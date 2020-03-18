Winter weather advisory issued for Vail, Eagle County; up to 8 inches of snow predicted

Vail could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next few days.

Screenshot from weather.gov

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Vail and greater Eagle County, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

The warning will last from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Accumulations of up to 8 inches of snow are predicted during this time.

Expect delays on I-70 and be prepared for potential closures of Vail Pass. Officials advise travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.