Winter weather advisory issued for Vail, Eagle County; up to 8 inches of snow predicted
Winter will wave goodbye during the spring equinox
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Vail and greater Eagle County, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
The warning will last from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Accumulations of up to 8 inches of snow are predicted during this time.
Expect delays on I-70 and be prepared for potential closures of Vail Pass. Officials advise travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
