WinterWonderGrass Trio on Newsroom Jams

Grant Farm guitarist and national flatpicking champion Tyler Grant, big mountain skier and acoustic musician Mark Morris, of Rapidgrass, and Leftover Salmon banjoist Andy Thorn stopped by the Vail Daily in December for a Newsroom Jam.

The three musicians are regulars at WinterWonderGrass, a festival that started in the Vail Valley. WinterWonderGrass returns to Steamboat Springs Feb. 21-23; Squaw Valley in California March 27-29; and April 10-11 at Stratton, Vermont. WinterWonderGrass is known for combining music, brews and mountains from coast to coast, with each festival featuring over 20 bands — and these guys.

The three musicians were in Beaver Creek in December for the Birds of Prey World Cup races, performing during the Bloodies & Bluegrass event. Follow them on Instagram at:

