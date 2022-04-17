Wintery conditions, ample coverage on Beaver Creek closing day 2021-22

Snowy conditions didn’t stop skiers and snowboarders from crowding decks on Beaver Creek closing day. The season ended with ample coverage and a 58-inch base.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Beaver Creek skiers and snowboarders enjoyed a wintery closing day on Sunday as cold temperatures, wind and snow blanketed the mountain on its last day of operation for 2021-22.

The resort reported 2 inches of fresh snow to start the ski day, bringing Beaver Creek’s total for the season to 252 inches, which is about 78 percent of the average of 325 which the resort claims.

In a recent episode of the Storm Skiing Podcast, Beaver Creek COO Nadia Guerriero said an April 17 closing is a long season for Beaver Creek.

“The seventeenth is on the later side for us,” she said. “A lot of times it has to do with Easter.”

Friends strike a pose at Slippery Sam’s Saloon on Beaver Creek closing day.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Guerriero referenced the 2020-21 season, where Beaver Creek had originally scheduled a closing date of April 4 but adjusted to April 11 in March.

“Last year we had an earlier closing date and we did push it back a week,” she said.

Beaver Creek closed out the season Sunday with a 58-inch base, and there was ample coverage for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy top-to-bottom runs throughout the day.

Beaver Creek staple Sean Hanagan donned his standard synthetic fur getup again this season on closing day.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Costumed skiers packed decks across the mountain, where Eagle County locals like Sean Hanagan discussed the ups and downs of the season. Hanagan traveled to several locations judging the emerging sport of freeride telemark skiing in 2021-22, saying he wanted to put some time into the sport he loves, and also make people aware of the great telemark gear being put out by local company Bishop in Edwards.

“The freeride telemark championships in Wolf Creek was a highlight of the season for me,” Hanagan said.

Front-range skiers took one last opportunity to enjoy Beaver Creek on Sunday, as well. The Stone family out of Boulder was taking park laps with their 10-year-old son Mars, who took to snowboarding at age 5 and never looked back.

Mars Stone, 10, braved the cold conditions on Sunday to enjoy a final day at Beaver Creek for the 2021-22 season.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

“He loves it,” said Mars’ father, Aaron Stone.

Scott Krause and Kenzie Gildner, of Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, said they had a great time on closing day.

“It was fun meeting some cool people,” Gildner said.

Six-year-old Nico Milchev, of Eagle, took one last opportunity to hit the features in Beaver Creek’s Park 101, where his father Daniel said he progressed quite a bit this season.

“He’s been hitting them with some speed this year,” Daniel said.

Nico Milchev, 6, hits a feature in Beaver Creek’s Park 101 on closing day.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Ski Patrol Director Addy McCord ended the season the same way she began it, on a Sno-Go brand ski trike which uses two skis in the rear to achieve what the brand calls “synchronized lateral articulation technology” for mimicking the motions of a parallel skier.

In remembrance of the big loss being felt by everyone in Beaver Creek operations this season, McCord wore a badge which said “Gary” in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, the resort’s Vice President of Mountain Operations, who collapsed and died on the job Feb. 25 following a morning ski run.

Ski Patrol and Forest Service representatives patrolled a popular party spot on National Forest lands outside the resort, reminding everyone to pack out what they packed in and get down safely.

A trash bag is affixed to a ski pole on National Forest lands outside of Beaver Creek ski resort. Forest Service and Ski Patrol representatives said closing day revelers are generally good about packing out trash.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Representatives from both the National Forest Service and Beaver Creek Ski Patrol said the closing day revelers are generally good about packing out trash and getting down safely.

After attempting a lift-assisted summit of Mount Jackson via the high route in the Sawatch Range, but changing their minds and turning around, local Neal Hensler and his friend Andy Linger found themselves amid party goers on Forest Service land following the close of the ski day. They took some over-exaggerated “Vail turns” for the crowd, which responded with cheers and applause.

Neal Hensler and Andy Linger following a lift-assisted ski touring adventure on Sunday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Hensler said the windy conditions which made them turn around were also beautiful to behold.

“It was like a ballet dance, the snow was swirling perfectly,” he said.