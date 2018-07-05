Wiser, stronger charitable regulations should be a goal for Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties (letter)

Dear editor: Smarter and stricter charity solicitation regulating is beneficial for the counties of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin and their respective cities and towns.

It is prudent to consider and study a bit of what Beverly Hills, California, and the city of Los Angeles do about charitable activities.

The televised Beverly Hills Charitable Solicitations Commission regulates charitable activities to protect charitable assets for their intended purpose and ensure Beverly Hills residents' givings are not misappropriated by fraud or other chicanery.

A charitable group must give an after-event financial statement to show at least 50 percent of the proceeds went to a charitable contribution. The Beverly Hills Police Chief advises the Beverly Hills Charitable Solicitations Commission.

The Los Angeles Police Commission deals with charity groups. To do a fundraiser, they must contact the Charitable Services Section of the Investigation Division of the Los Angeles Police Department. In the city of Angeles charitable organizations complete and return the "Notice of Intention to Solicit Contributions" to the Charitable Services Section.

Charities hand in their: 1) corporation articles (and amendments), 2) bylaws, 3) IRS letter of income tax exemption, (4) state of California Franchise Tax Board letter of income tax exemption and (5) Charitable Trust number issued by the State of California Office of the Attorney General.

The Los Angeles Police Department Charitable Services Section investigates charity and philanthropic corporations or associations relying on public appeal or general solicitations for support. Investigations include misstatements, deceptions and frauds in connection with solicitation.

The Charitable Services Section issues solicitation permits or required "information cards" to charity groups. Furthermore, it makes recommendations for granting or denying permits.

Do bear in mind that the more 300 nonprofit groups in the Roaring Fork Valley should be the first to champion wiser and stronger charitable investigations and regulations for theirs and the public's benefit, shouldn't they?

What do you think?

Best wishes,

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen