Wish for Wheels Bike Build, YouthPower365 anniversary Party in the Park May 12 in Avon

AVON — On Saturday, May 12, the town of Avon and Vail Resorts will host a bike build with Colorado-based nonprofit Wish for Wheels from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Recreation Center.

Members of the Avon Police Department and Vail Resorts employees will be on hand to provide bikes and helmets for students at Avon Elementary School. Additionally, a bike rodeo led by Vail Health and the Eagle County Sherriff Department will take place to promote bike safety.

During the bike build, across the street in Harry A. Nottingham Park, YouthPower365 will celebrate its 20th year serving the Vail Valley at the inaugural Party in the Park. Party in the Park will feature the Magic Bus, a soccer tournament, picnic and games for the whole family.

For more information, call 970-748-4065.