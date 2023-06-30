Wissot: A candid conversation with America on her 247th birthday

It’s great to find someone much older than me having a birthday. At 78, I’m like a newborn next to you. “You make me feel so young … You make me feel like spring has sprung …” I love hanging out with you.

We, meaning all of your offspring, owe you a debt of gratitude for getting us off to such a sensational start. The victory in the Revolutionary War, the ratification of a durable constitution, and George Washington elected as our first president — all accomplished in less than a decade. Wow. Wow. Wow. At least God got to rest on the seventh day. You got all that done and never took a day off.

I know that son of yours, Thomas Jefferson, put his foot in his mouth when he penned the immortal words, “All Men Are Created Equal,” in his Declaration of Independence. It’s clear that Thomas really didn’t mean men from all races, religions and economic circumstances. Equality for women never even crossed his mind.

But his merely introducing the radical idea of equality between certain classes of men was enough to allow future generations of men and women to expand his limited dimensions of equality to include themselves. Today his reference to all men has been re-interpreted to mean all of humanity and has opened the gates of equality to women, gays, transgendered people, the disabled, all of whom represent a multiplicity of races and religions.

For the record, I disagree with those who call you a racist country. Countries aren’t categorically racist or not racist. Some of your children were racist in the past. Some weren’t. Not all your children approved of slavery, favored segregation, laughed at lynchings. Just too many to ignore. Some of your children are racist now. Some aren’t. Not all your children think Blacks are criminals and rogue cops are justified in beating the crap out of young Black men who neither provoked nor threatened them. Just too many to ignore.

Conservatives are your loudest cheerleaders and liberals are your harshest critics. The right champions your successes and the left condemns your failures. But we know you are responsible for our successes and failures. To quote Shakespeare, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” America didn’t fail. Americans failed America. We strove to create a more perfect union in a country populated by generation after generation of imperfect human beings. Our imperfections prevented the creation of a more perfect union.

There’re certain myths about our history that need dispelling. The myth that antagonism towards immigrants began with the first English settlers is one of them. The colonists who reached Jamestown in 1607 and Plymouth Rock in 1620 were actually the first victims of anti-immigrant prejudice. Upon making landfall, these migrants from across the pond were greeted with hostile questions from the native inhabitants. The first question was: “What the hell are you doing here?” And the second, “When are you leaving?”

Native Americans were followed by a succession of mean-spirited wannabe nativists. The welcoming words emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor … The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,” didn’t reflect the mindset of the immigrants who had arrived here decades before.

If these earlier immigrants were given the opportunity to write their own welcoming message to the millions of “wretched refuse” passing before the lady in the harbor between 1880-1920, it would have read: “Go home. Go back to where you came from. We don’t want you here.” 2.

Today’s immigrants from Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Africa are given the finger by some of the same descendants of the European immigrants who were treated like trash a century ago.

We’re mired now in a deep political divide. Screwballs like Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling upon states to secede from the union . The last time we tried secession it sparked a bloody Civil War. It would be terrible if we became a disorganized body of loosely independent red and blue states. You know better than anyone that the decentralized government arrangement the colonists operated under before we adopted a replacement constitution failed miserably. It was called the Articles of Confederation and it lacked a strong central government capable of paying our debts and fighting our wars. I worry about the mullahs in Iran developing a nuclear weapon, but I’d worry even more in an America resembling the 19th-century nation-states of Germany and Italy if the bubbas in Alabama got the bomb.

Our two most enduring ideals are liberty and equality. We embrace liberty for some values but not others. The freedom to own a gun is a heavily protected right while the freedom to have an abortion isn’t. The ideal of equality is even more divisive. The last words to The “Star Spangled Banner” aren’t “And the land of the free and the home of the equal.” Advancing equality is a matter of fairness. The concern among some is that giving more opportunities to one group will result in fewer opportunities for another. Affirmative action is a good example of a policy that not everyone agrees is fair.

We’re a country of doers and practical problem solvers. I agree with William Jefferson Clinton who said, “There’s nothing wrong with America that can’t be cured by what’s right with America.” To Clinton’s remarks, I would add what I heard the late great Billy Graham tell me and 60,000 of my closest friends at the old Mile High Stadium in 1984. Graham said, “You”ll never find the perfect church because as soon as you join it, it will become imperfect.” Imperfect people struggling to fix what needs to be fixed is what progress in America has always been about.

I wish I could help you blow out all your candles but I need to save my breath for breathing.

So here, take this leaf blower and have a blast blowing out the flames.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com