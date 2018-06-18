With all of Vail’s great amenities, where’s the world-class road biking? (letter)

When you live in a world-class resort, you have certain expectations as to the quality of the activities that are available, whether it be the skiing the golf or the bicycling. The Vail area has a great variety of all these activities, and we do like to think we have the best of all worlds.

To stay at the top takes constant work, and this work sometimes needs to be re-evaluated and upgraded. The area of my concern is the road biking in our area. I am a regular rider, not a daily guy but two or three times a week, and unfortunately, my experiences on the road are not always good.

Lately, the shoulders of almost all the local roads have too much gravel on them, and this is the bane of the road rider. If we want to project to the visitors to our beautiful area that we really are a world-class resort, we need to stay on top of every aspect of the guest experience. How difficult is it to sweep our roads for the many bikers that come here to experience the freedom of road riding in our gorgeous area?

Please let the managers of our roads know that this is important!

Randy Guerrero

West Vail