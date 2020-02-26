With Bernie Sanders surging, Colorado could become a proving ground for his lagging rivals

Bernie Sanders stands with his wife, Jane, at a Denver rally at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all recently visited the state and have been taking aim at Sanders as they look to contrast themselves with the candidate seen as the frontrunner nationally and in Colorado.

Jesse Paul | The Colorado Sun

Bernie Sanders’ campaign surge puts new emphasis on Colorado’s presidential primary next week, making the state a proving ground for other Democratic candidates challenging the narrative that Sanders is unstoppable.

Colorado’s small delegate count relative to other Super Tuesday states, like Texas and California, means it’s not the top prize on March 3, but it could give the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg much-needed power to push back against calls for them to exit the race.

All three recently visited the state and have been taking aim at Sanders as they look to contrast themselves with the candidate seen as the frontrunner nationally and in Colorado.

