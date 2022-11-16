With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, holds a razor-thin lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch of Aspen.

The Associated Press

National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.

Boebert, who is seeking reelection to her second two-year term, was leading Frisch by about 1,100 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, on Monday morning. A smattering of votes will be counted through Friday and it’s unlikely the race will be called until the end of the week — at the earliest.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic U.S. House campaign arm, has staff on the ground in Colorado, as does the Republican National Committee.

The groups are trying to help the potentially thousands of voters in the 3rd District whose ballots were rejected because of signature discrepancies. The voters have until Wednesday to fix those errors, through a process known as curing.

It’s unclear Monday exactly how many ballots were rejected in the 3rd District and how many are eligible to be or already have been cured. Party officials and volunteers can try to track down voters whose ballots need to be cured to inform them of deadlines and help them address any issues.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Read more via the Colorado Sun .