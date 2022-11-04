“Wizard of Oz” coming to Homestake Peak School

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City with the students at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail as their theater department presents the “Wizard of Oz” Thursday through Saturday.

The “Wizard of Oz” may be familiar to adults, but to the third-through-eighth-grade students at Homestake Peak School, the storyline isn’t as well known.

“Many of the adults grew up watching the Wizard of Oz on TV at least once a year but this generation has seen a lot of Disney animated musicals but weren’t very familiar with this show,” said Deb Swain with the Homestake Peak School Drama Club.

The Homestake Peak Drama Club performs “Shrek The Musical Junior” in December of 2019.

Adults of a certain age remember this story since it was so popular and aired on television first in 1956 and then every year from 1956 to 1991, with the exception of 1963 according to IMDb.com . The award-winning motion picture, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, debuted in 1939 and was directed by Victor Fleming. With this movie airing only once a year on television, people gathered around the living room to watch it year after year.

The “Wizard of Oz” was selected at this year’s fall production because it was important to find a show with lots of speaking parts and an expandable cast.

“The ‘Wizard of Oz’ allowed us, with 45 students in our drama club, to give every child at least one line or a featured special part. We were also able to give up-and-coming actors opportunities to understudy many diverse roles,” Swain said.

This year’s production of the “Wizard of Oz” involves about 45 Homestake Peak School students. Pictured here is the cast from “Frozen KIDS” which was performed in May 2022.

The roles range from leads Dorothy and her new friends, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion, to the Wicked Witch of the West to supporting cast members like the Munchkins.

“The students have grown into the characters and some of the kids have really surprised me. Some of our understudies will be prime candidates for major roles in the next couple of years,” Swain said.

A certain amount of discipline is required from each student and that builds life skills.

“We require the actors to show respect for their cast members, staff, the facility as well as all the props, costumes and sets,” Swain said. “And since I hear a fair amount of laughter throughout rehearsals and see lots of smiles, I know they are having fun.”

The characters and storyline are endearing. The Tin Man wishes for a heart, the Scarecrow wants a brain and the Lion wants courage. What they learn throughout their trek to the Emerald City is that they already have these qualities, they just need to look within. Dorothy realizes, even after all of her adventures on the Yellow Brick Road, that there really is no place like home and is happy to return to her family and friends.

The production is a family affair at Homestake Peak School, with parents helping out in various ways.

“The production staff is headed up by two parents, costuming is under the direction of the grandmother of two of our actors and then almost every parent is involved either in creating sets, costumes, props or handling front-of-the-house duties during the run of the show,” Swain said.

In addition to the 45 actors, there is a student handling the music system, two former students helping with makeup and backstage management, and another Battle Mountain High School student handling the microphone and sound system.

Homestake Peak School’s Drama Club is comprised of third-through-eighth-grade students. The club performed “High School Musical” in the spring of 2022.

It’s a true labor of love to put all this work in in addition to school work and other responsibilities but Swain says it is worth it.

“Friendships blossom among so many of these kids. They all come together, along with their parents, to create something that can’t be done as an individual. It takes an incredible number of hours and commitment to put a show of this size on,” Swain said.

The “Wizard of Oz” is playing at the Homestake Peak auditorium Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a bake sale each night at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults/$10 for students and are available at HPSDrama.org/ticket-Sales/ and at the door.

“In a time when our world seems besieged with bad news, this is an opportunity to enjoy the magic of live theater and a story with wonderful life lessons,” Swain said. “Join us in an exciting trip to the Emerald City.”