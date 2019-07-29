Wolcott resident wins 1958 Corvette convertible at auction, money goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Loveland residents Duke and Jan Hamberger donated this 1958 Corvette convertible, with red and white exterior and red interior, features a 283 Cl Engine, complete reforestation, the original radio, four speed transmission, Corvette floor mats, and new, white wall tires. The money raised at auction will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Wolcott resident and Gypsum business owner Ken Fardie has a new gem in his collection of classic cars, a 1958 Corvette convertible purchased at a recent auction.

After a career flying vintage fighter planes for air shows around the country, Fardie traded wings for wheels with a growing collection of classic cars, many of which he restores himself. The impressive collection includes a 1957 white T-bird; a 1962 burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty — one of only 16; a 1968 metallic blue XKE convertible; a 1965 burgundy Corvette Stingray coupe; a 1969 black Chevy Nova SS 396; a 2003 yellow metallic Lotus Esprite V8 twin Tubo; and two 2015 Corvettes. Fardie is currently restoring a 1958 Chevy Impala Convertible and a 1965 GTO, both frame-off.

His purchase of the 1958 Corvette convertible will help advance the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as this is the third time Loveland residents Duke and Jan Hamberger have donated the proceeds from a highly-valued vintage car to St. Jude.

This 1958 Corvette convertible was donated to auction by Loveland residents and purchased by a Wolcott resident all to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Duke and Jan Hamberger first began supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nearly 50 years ago. As their success grew, so did their level of support.

“It was pretty small donations then,” Duke said in a news release. “We saw what St. Jude was doing for the kids, and we had to be part of it. I can’t stand to see a sick kid — that’s what motivates me.”

Wolcott resident Ken Fardie says he plans to drive this 1958 Corvette convertible and not let it sit somewhere.

Fardie assures the previous owners that the car will continue to be shared in the community.

“I want you to know it will be maintained and driven and shown and not locked away in some warehouse collection somewhere,” he said.