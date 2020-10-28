Wolf Creek opening for the season Wednesday, becoming the first Colorado ski area to run its lifts
Thanks to two feet of natural snow, the Wolf Creek ski area in southwest Colorado will beat Front Range rivals Loveland and Arapahoe Basin to become the first ski area in the state to open for the season when its lifts start running at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Four lifts will be in operation through Sunday, with “a complete November schedule to be determined by Sunday,” according to the area’s website. Wolf Creek sometimes offers weekend-only operations in early season.
No amenities will be offered to visitors except lifts and restrooms, so there will be no food service, indoor seating areas, ski school or rentals.
Wolf Creek is located 230 miles from Denver on Wolf Creek Pass.
Loveland and Arapahoe Basin continue to make snow in hopes of opening soon. Here’s a rundown on when every Colorado ski area is scheduled to open.
Read more via The Denver Post.
