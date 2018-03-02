A 33-year-old woman faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse after she allegedly killed her brother in an attempt to gain control of a 700-acre ranch on prime Gunnison County land that's worth millions, authorities say.

Stephanie Jackson is being held on $500,000 bond.

Gunnison County Under Sheriff Mark Mykol said authorities allege Jackson was responsible for the disappearance and death of her brother Jacob Henry Millison.

"It's definitely ranch-related," Mykol said Thursday of the ranch in Quartz Creek Valley. "It's a beautiful setting. Indian Head Rock is on the property."

Read the full story, Woman accused of killing brother over 700-acre Colorado ranch worth millions from the Denver Post.