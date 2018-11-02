Woman found dead in Vail was a local teacher

VAIL — A Vail Valley woman was found dead in Gore Creek after she reportedly left a Halloween party and rode a bus to East Vail.

Margo Taryn Khalili, 26, was last seen exiting a Vail bus at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Vail Police took the missing persons report at 8:44 a.m. Thursday.

A Vail Mountain Rescue crew found her body at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Gore Creek following a search by Vail Mountain Rescue, Vail Police and the Vail Fire Department. Khalili was found in the creek a couple hundred yards up from the bus stop at Juniper Road and Main Gore Drive in East Vail, Justin Dill with the Vail Police Department said.

Dill said that because Khalili did not live in that area of town, their investigation would try to determine what she was doing out there.

The search started in Big Horn Park in East Vail, and fanned out from there, Dill said.

Khalili worked as a permanent substitute teacher in June Creek Elementary School in Edwards.

"She was a beloved staff member and was doing a great job. We're all shocked at losing a vibrant 26 year old who was doing great things for her students," Dan Dougherty, chief communications officer with Eagle County schools said.

The school district has its crisis team at June Creek, with extra counselors working with both faculty and staff, Dougherty said.

So far, there is nothing to indicate foul play, Dill said.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said a cause of death is still being determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vail Police Department.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com