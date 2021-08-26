Woman in her 30s is among 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Eagle County

The Eagle County Community COVID-19 Monitoring dashboard as of August 26, 2021.

Eagle County has added two more deaths to the community COVID-19 monitoring dashboard in recent days, bringing the total deaths of residents to 28.

Eagle County Public Health Director Heath Harmon confirmed the two new deaths: A female in her 30s died Monday, Aug. 23 and a male in his 70s died Saturday, Aug. 21.

Monday’s death marks the first recorded casualty of a community member in their 30s in the county, Harmon confirmed.

Five deaths have been reported in Eagle County since July 31. The five deaths comprise five different age categories. A female in her 60s died July 31, a male in his 40s died Aug. 6 and a male in his 50s died Aug. 9.

Confidentiality requirements prevent public health officials from sharing the medical information of the deceased, including vaccination information.

Eagle County has reported 6,871 confirmed cases and 156 hospitalizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.