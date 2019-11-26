Woman who tried to rob two Vail Valley banks pleads guilty in federal court

On May 1, Karen Hyatt walked into two Edwards banks in a three-minute span and demanded money from both.

The woman accused of attempting to rob two banks in the Edwards Riverwalk pleaded guilty in federal court.

Karen Hyatt, her fiancé, Craig “Lucky” Dickson, and the couple’s sidekick Christopher Lutz all pleaded guilty in federal court to a springtime bank robbery spree. Sentencing is scheduled for January. All three face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

The FBI says Hyatt and Dickson announced their engagement on April 8, 2019, in a Facebook post, then were part of five bank robberies in the next 30 days: Denver, Boulder, Centennial and two May 1 in Edwards — Wells Fargo and US Bank, according to an FBI arrest affidavit.

The FBI said bank security photos of Dickson and Hyatt matched photos on their Facebook pages, as well as their criminal mug shots. Three eyewitnesses called Metro Denver Crimestoppers naming Hyatt as the Edwards bank robber, the FBI said.

Two Edwards bank jobs

After three robberies in the Denver metro area, the FBI says that on May 1, it appears Hyatt and Dickson ventured into the mountains for the two bank robberies in the Edwards Riverwalk at Wells Fargo and US Bank.

Hyatt appears on the Wells Fargo security camera footage at 9:02 a.m., and on the US Bank security footage at 9:05 a.m.

Hyatt handed a robbery note to tellers in both banks demanding cash, the FBI said.

She walked out of Wells Fargo with $9,734 in cash.

The US Bank robbery was a failure, the FBI affidavit said. The tellers were confused and took longer than expected, so Hyatt snatched back the note and fled on foot.

The FBI says Hyatt is a multi-state offender with arrests for things like possession of burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and drug possession.