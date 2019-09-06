Women rule on the links at Gypsum Creek this weekend

GYPSUM — Christy Martin, the operations manager for Gypsum Creek Golf Club, notes that the Chapman system of stroke play is often called “the divorce format” when it involves mixed couples.

Good thing it will be all female golfers teeing it up for the 2019 Colorado Golf Association Ladies Dunham Chapman Championship at the Eagle County course this weekend.

There were be a bevy of competitors — 116 women golfers from throughout Colorado — at the two-day tournament hosted by the Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

“It’s the biggest tournament that has come since I have been here, and that is six years,” Martin said. “This is a pretty big deal. It’s really cool to have the women coming up to the mountains to play.”

Challenging Format

Martin will be one of the competitors at the tournament, planned Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8. To accommodate the tournament, the Gypsum Creek Golf Course will be closed to public play until 3 p.m. Sunday.

The tournament will feature 36 holes of Chapman stroke play where two players play as partners. Each partner plays from the teeing ground and each plays their partner’s ball for the second shot. After the second shot, partners select the ball with which they wish to score, and play that ball alternately to complete the hole.

Teams are pre-flighted according to their combined adjusted course handicap.

“It’s not such an easy format,” Martin said. “There are six different flights and a championship flight, so that means there is more than one foursome playing at 10 of our holes.”

“It’s an awesome field,” she continued. “The women know about this tournament. It’s a CGA event and there are women from all over the place coming. It’s pretty exciting for us.”

Following play on Sunday, the event champion will be crowned. Defending 2018 champions Louise Lyle and Sandra Young will be among the competitors this weekend.