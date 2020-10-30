Women’s Clothing – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Women’s Clothing Shop

1. Wild Heart

2. Valleygirl Boutique

3. Ptarmigan Sports

It is not very often when a trendy teenager and reluctantly middle-aged mother can find a favorite item at the same store. Wild Heart is just that type of boutique. Owner Kiersten Stoveken has a keen eye for fashion, which she parlayed into a successful business in Edwards.

Stoveken opened the boutique in March 2017 and has outfitted a large portion of the Vail Valley ever since. However, her limited inventory — by choice — means you won’t see your favorite new outfit on 15 other people. The store has an ever-changing inventory from dresses and cozy sweaters to skinny jeans and flowy pants, as well as the accessories that make the look pop, from hats and scarves to baubles and bangles — all well within even a tight budget.

-Heather Hower